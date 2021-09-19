Aviva PLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Invesco by 47.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $47,263,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

