AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19,519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

