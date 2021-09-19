B2Gold Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BTG. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.