B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.63 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.53.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Insiders sold a total of 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 in the last 90 days.

BTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

