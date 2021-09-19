BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

