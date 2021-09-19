Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Ball by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ball by 105.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 83,467 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $92.36 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

