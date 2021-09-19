Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $26.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $15.84. 3,573,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

