Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in August

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.0 days.

BLHEF opened at $157.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $157.75 and a 52-week high of $157.75.

Get Bâloise alerts:

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.