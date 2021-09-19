Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. Bank First has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $535.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank First by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank First by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Bank First during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

