Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an underweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of LCID stock opened at 22.96 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 9.60 and a 1-year high of 64.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.