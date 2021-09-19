Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 80,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 323,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.41. 9,258,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

