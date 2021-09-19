Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

LNT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 2,231,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,077. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

