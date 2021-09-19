Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,725. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

