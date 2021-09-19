Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.40. 4,455,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,203. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

