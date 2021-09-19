Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 18,567 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.68. 3,109,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,600. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

