Bao Finance (BAO) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $11.98 million and $1.45 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00072004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00120691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00176840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.74 or 0.07013792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,377.41 or 0.99916092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00848262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars.

