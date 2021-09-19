Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 117.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

