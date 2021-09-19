Barclays Boosts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $90.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.86.

APPN opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

