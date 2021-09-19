Barclays Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $784.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $667.00 to $784.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

NYSE:NOW opened at $651.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.56. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $442.71 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

