Barclays Increases Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target to GBX 950

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

OOUT opened at GBX 9.08 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Ocean Outdoor has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.29.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

