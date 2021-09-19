Barclays Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

PRU opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

