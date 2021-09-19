Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $23.88 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.