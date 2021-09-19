Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 603,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $564.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,105 shares of company stock worth $9,667,421. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

