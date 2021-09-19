BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $437.50

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $437.50 and last traded at $418.08, with a volume of 11797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.41. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total value of $164,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,947 shares of company stock worth $77,195,443 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 33.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

