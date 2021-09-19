Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BTEAF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Bénéteau has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Bénéteau Company Profile

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

