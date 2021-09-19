Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

