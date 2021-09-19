BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of BBL opened at $52.14 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

