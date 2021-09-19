Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.90

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.90 and traded as high as $160.26. Biglari shares last traded at $157.81, with a volume of 12,952 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Biglari alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.18 million and a PE ratio of 0.49.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 28.04%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 13,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.94 per share, with a total value of $2,928,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.