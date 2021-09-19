Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL opened at $294.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.55. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.73, for a total value of $1,207,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,258 shares of company stock valued at $60,857,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.