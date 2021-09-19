Binance USD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $12.81 billion and $4.42 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,813,558,456 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

