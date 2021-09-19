Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.