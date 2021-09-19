BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.92 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

