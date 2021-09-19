Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 11,186 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.57 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

