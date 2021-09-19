BMO Capital Markets Raises WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WildBrain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

WLDBF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

