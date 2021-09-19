BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 21,217 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

