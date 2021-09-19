BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after buying an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

