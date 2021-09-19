BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,994 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Popular by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Popular by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.23 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

