BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,679 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

