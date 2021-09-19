boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 447.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of LON:BOO traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 263.50 ($3.44). 2,924,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.60. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

