boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHOOY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY remained flat at $$74.10 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36. boohoo group has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $102.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.87.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

