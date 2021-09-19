BoringDAO Achieves Market Cap of $17.40 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $146.76 or 0.00307933 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $17.40 million and $84.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00130685 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047279 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,588 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

