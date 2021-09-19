Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRC opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

