Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $30.68 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $30,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,015. The firm has a market cap of $645.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

