Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,593 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of POSCO worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE PKX traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $74.44. 331,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,380. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. POSCO has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

