Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Down 44.9% in August

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 1,039,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $19.56.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

