Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 9,150 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 42.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,788 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712,335 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

