Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

