Brighton Jones LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

