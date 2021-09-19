Brighton Jones LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

