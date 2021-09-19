Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Critical Review

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.2% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.61 $978.56 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -33.75

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 1 3 6 0 2.50

Fisker has a consensus price target of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 84.44%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Fisker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.